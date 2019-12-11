Niger military camp attack leaves 'at least 60 dead' : security source

Niamey, Dec 11 (AFP) At least 60 people were killed in a militant attack on a Niger military camp in the western Tillaberi region near the Mali border, a security source said on Wednesday. "The terrorists bombarded the camp with shells and mortars. The explosions from ammunition and fuel were the cause of the heavy toll," the source said.

The source did not say which group was responsible for the attack on Tuesday. But Niger forces are fighting against Boko Haram militants in the southeast and jihadists allied with the Islamic State in the west near Mali. (AFP) PMS

