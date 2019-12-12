Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Jihadists kill 71 soldiers in mass attack - Niger military

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:48 IST
UPDATE 3-Jihadists kill 71 soldiers in mass attack - Niger military

Islamist militants killed 71 soldiers in an attack on a remote military camp in Niger near the border with Mali, an army spokesman said on Wednesday, in the deadliest raid against the Nigerien military in living memory. Jihadists with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda have mounted increasingly lethal attacks across West Africa's Sahel region this year despite the commitment of thousands of regional and foreign troops to counter them.

The violence has hit Mali and Burkina Faso the hardest, rendering large swathes of those countries ungovernable, but it has also spilled into Niger, which shares long and porous borders with its two neighbours. Several hundred militants attacked a base in the western Niger town of Inates over a period of three hours on Tuesday evening, army spokesman Colonel Boubacar Hassan said on state television.

It was in the same area where Islamic State’s West African branch killed nearly 50 Nigerien soldiers in two attacks in May and July. "The combat (was) of a rare violence, combining artillery shells and the use of kamikaze vehicles by the enemy," he said.

He added that another 12 soldiers were wounded and an unspecified number of others were missing, while a "significant number" of militants were also killed. Two security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that 30 soldiers were still missing.

President Mahamadou Issoufou arrived in Niger on Wednesday evening after cutting short a visit to Egypt, his office said in a tweet. The attack comes at the end of a year of intense violence in Inates, a cattle herding community near the banks of the Niger River 200 km (130 miles) north of the capital Niamey.

Apart from raids on the army, jihadists looking to assert control have targeted civilians too, killing two village chiefs this year, according to two local sources. Since July, hundreds of people have fled the area for the capital Niamey or other nearby towns, the sources said, leaving their cattle and houses untended and unguarded.

TENSIONS WITH FRANCE Security has deteriorated this year across the Sahel, a semi-arid strip of land beneath the Sahara, amid jihadist attacks and deadly ethnic reprisals between rival farming and herding communities.

The region has been in crisis since 2012, when ethnic Tuareg rebels and loosely-aligned jihadists seized the northern two-thirds of Mali, forcing France to intervene the following year to beat them back. But the jihadists have since regrouped and expanded their range of influence.

The rising body count this year has inflamed popular anger against regional governments and former colonial master France, which has 4,500 troops deployed across the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron, frustrated by mounting anti-French sentiment, has invited five West African leaders to a meeting next week. There he plans to ask them to clarify whether they want French troops to remain in their countries.

Domestic pressure has also risen after a helicopter accident in Mali last month killed 13 French troops. "We have no interest in this region other than for our own security," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Le Monde on Wednesday.

"If this doesn’t get resolved through accords and a clarification of commitments, we will have to ask ourselves questions and rethink our military positioning," he said. But he added that a withdrawal of French troops from the region was not on the table. Some of the countries, who participate in the French-backed G5 Sahel military force, have reacted coolly to what they see as an ultimatum from Paris.

Malian government spokesman Yaya Sangare said on Wednesday that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita would attend next Monday's meeting in southwestern France "under conditions" transmitted to France's envoy to the Sahel. A Paris-based West African diplomat said the five countries had taken Macron's summons badly.

"I think he should treat his elders with a bit more respect," the diplomat said. (Additional reporting by Boureima Balima in Niamey and John Irish in Paris Writing by Edward McAllister and Aaron Ross; Editing by Chris Reese, William Maclean and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's moderate CFDT union calls for action on Dec 17 against pensions reform

Frances moderate CFDT union called for action on Dec 17 to protest against the governments pensions reform plan on Wednesday, saying French President Emmanuel Macron had broken his promise not to change the age you can retire. Other moderat...

US welcomes Hafiz Saeed's indictment on terror funding, urges Pak for expeditious trial

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the indictment of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT and mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and urged Pakistan to ensure an expeditious trial in tandem with its obli...

Blue Jackets rookie Bemstrom out 6-8 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie center Emil Bemstrom is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks due to a dislocated rib and broken cartilage, the team announced Wednesday. Bemstrom sustained the injury during the Blue Jackets 4-1 loss agai...

Honduras lawmakers urge president to shut down anti-corruption body

Honduran lawmakers allied with President Juan Orlando Hernandez have voted against renewing an agreement with the Organization of American States OAS to extend the mandate of an anti-corruption body.The Mission to Support the Fight against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019