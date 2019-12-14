Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT

North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong leader Lam visits Beijing as pressure mounts at home

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited Beijing on Saturday for her first trip to the Chinese capital since her government was handed a crushing defeat in local elections last month, prompting speculation about changes to her leadership team. U.S.

US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E California governor rejects PG&E bankruptcy reorganization plan

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E Corp (PCG.N), the state’s largest investor-owned utility, saying its proposal fails to meet the requirements of a recently enacted wildfire law. US-LIVE-NATION-JUSTICE-DEPARTMENT

U.S. Justice Department preparing legal action against Live Nation: source (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to take legal action against Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N) on allegations the concert promoter has sought to strong-arm concert venues into using its dominant Ticketmaster subsidiary, a source familiar with the planned legal action said on Friday.

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA

U.S.-China trade deal cuts tariffs for Beijing promise of big farm purchases WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States and China cooled their trade war on Friday, announcing a “Phase one” agreement that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

US-TESLA-CRASH-EXCLUSIVE U.S. agency probes 12th Tesla crash tied to possible Autopilot use

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency said Friday it will investigate a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced Autopilot driver assistance system after a Tesla Model 3 rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-AIELLO Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

(Reuters) - Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” Woody Allen’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo” and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. US-PEOPLE-COLIN-FIRTH

'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years (Reuters) - British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage.

SPORTS US-GOLF-PRESIDENTS-CUP

U.S. fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-COL MacKinnon, Avalanche overpower Devils

Pavel Francouz made 37 saves, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Friday night in Denver. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe ruling party wraps up annual meeting, under pressure over economy President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party wraps up an annual conference, which is expected to debate Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in a decade.

14 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT QATAR-FORUM/

Qatar hosts the Doha Forum global dialogue The two-day Doha Forum will gather international and regional policy makers to discuss global challenges, including security, trade and governance.

15 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-PIPELINE/ Trans Mountain Pipeline to face next legal challenge in Canada court

The Trans Mountain Pipeline is facing three challenges in court this week, as First Nations groups argue the Canadian government did not adequately consult them before approving the Alberta-based pipeline. 15 Dec

SPORTS SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

15 Dec

