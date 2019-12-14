China top diplomat says China-U.S. trade deal good news for all

China and the United States' "phase one" trade agreement is good news for all and will "provide stability in global trade", the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said during a visit to Slovenia on Saturday.

He said, however, that there were still many issues between China and the United States that needed to be addressed.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)