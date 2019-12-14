Left Menu
Development News Edition

60,000 French homes without power lashed by heavy rains, winds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perpignan
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:39 IST
60,000 French homes without power lashed by heavy rains, winds
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Fourteen departments in southwestern France, the Alps region and the Mediterranean island of Corsica were on alert Saturday following gale-force winds and flooding that cut off electricity in 60,000 homes, killed one person and injured five others. The department of Pyrenees-Atlantique in the Basque Country was downgraded by the weather service Meteo France however from the maximum level red alert to orange.

A 70-year-old man died there Friday when his vehicle struck a tree that had fallen into the road during the storms. Five others were injured, two seriously, when trees fell on their vehicles.

In Espeins in the Lot-et-Garonne region, a man in his seventies was swept away by rising waters when he went out to fetch his mail. Rescuers resumed searches Saturday as floods inundated parts of the region with waters rising to up to nearly nine feet and by 30 centimeters per hour in some areas.

Lot-et-Garonne was placed under red alert for floods and a rugby rematch between Cardiff Blues and Pau for the European Challenge Cup in the city of Pau on Saturday evening was canceled by the prefecture. Flooding and landslides cut off access to the skiing stations of Gourette and Artouste, while the distribution of potable water in the commune of Laruns was interrupted.

In the nearby Landes department, about 600 people were evacuated on Friday as a preventive measure in areas where the Gaves de Pau and Oloron rivers converge. "We are getting used to this now," a weary pensioner who gave his name as Christian told AFP.

"We put everything on the upper levels, and we clear out everything from the garage," he said. "This is happening more and more," he said.

"It's here that we see there is malfunctioning with the weather." Meteo France has warned that the winds posed a heightened avalanche risk in the Alps, in particular in the popular skiing departments of Isere and Savoie. Upper Corsica was on orange alert for winds packing speeds of up to 150 km/h. Some 16,300 households did not have electricity and rail services have been suspended until the afternoon.

French electricity distributor Enedis said 50,000 houses in southwestern France and 10,000 in the north, primarily in Normandy, were without power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

No plan to reduce headcount due to slowdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake: USGS. (AFP)ZHZH

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake USGS. AFPZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019