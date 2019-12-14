Pak pilgrims, diplomats offer chaadar at Hazrat Nizamuddin shrine on Urs

A group of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by diplomats from the Islamabad High Commission in India, offered traditional chaadar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi on Saturday on the occasion of 716th Urs (death anniversary) of the Sufi saint. The delegation and the diplomats were received at the shrine by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami and others members of the Dargah Committee.

A group of 57 Pakistani Zaireen (devotees), led by Khial Zad Gul, the Joint Secretary in Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs, are visiting New Delhi from December 12 to December 19 to participate in the 716th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), as per a release by the Pakistan High Commission in India. The group also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia was the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. He is known for his love for humanity as a means of realising love with the Creator. His followers are all across South Asia, including Pakistan. The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, a 14th-century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervor. His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries of the world.

Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. (ANI)

