Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019 defeating France, India

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was on Saturday crowned the 69th Miss World, beating her contenders from France and India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 05:58 IST
Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019 defeating France, India
Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019 (Picture Credits: Miss World/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was on Saturday crowned the 69th Miss World, beating her contenders from France and India. Suman Rao, who represented India in the annual beauty pageant, came in third while France's Ophely Mezino bagged the second position.

Singh, 23, holds a degree in women's studies and psychology from Florida State University and aspires to be a medical doctor, according to the Miss World website. She, according to the website, had previously worked as president of the Caribbean students association. Singh, who is the fourth Jamaican woman to win the beauty pageant, enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing in her spare time. The most important thing in her life, according to the Miss World website, is her mother, who she credits for allowing and supporting her to pursue her dreams in every way possible, according to the Miss World website.

Jamaica won the Miss World title after a decade-long gap, with the Lisa Hanna bagging the coveted title in 1993. Meanwhile, Rao, 21, who represented India this time, hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan and is currently pursuing a career in accountancy from Mumbai University.

Rao, who is also a trained Kathak dancer, also won the title of Femina Miss India 2019 earlier this year. The last time India had won the Miss World title was in 2017, when Manushi Chillar represented the country, in a win which had come in 17 years after Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra had bagged the title in the year 2000.

The 2019 Miss World contest was held in London. British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the head judge of the event and had asked questions to the finalists. Morgan further took to Twitter to congratulate Singh saying, "Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh - new Miss World," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019