4 killed in 6.9 magnitude Philippines earthquake

At least four people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and several others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines on Sunday. A three-story supermarket building collapsed in Padada town as a result of the quake, killing three people and injuring several others, Samuel Tadeo, the Chief Superintendent of the provincial Bureau of Protection told local radio, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

In an updated report, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 2:11 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 3 kilometers, about 5 kilometers northwest of Matanao town in Davao del Sur province. The powerful quake has so far triggered as many as 90 aftershocks, Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said. (ANI)

