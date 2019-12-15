Left Menu
FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 2000 HOURS

FGN25 CLIMATE-TALKS-LD DEAL

Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets Madrid: The longest UN climate talks held here ended on Sunday with no deal on carbon markets as sleep-deprived delegates from almost 200 countries, after two weeks of marathon negotiations, failed to come up with more ambitious targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions to fulfil the terms of the 2015 Paris agreement. By Shakoor Rather

FGN18 UK-INDIA-PROTEST

Protests in UK over Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi government's 'failures' London: People from different groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and what they branded as Modi government's "failures". By Aditi Khanna

FGN21 UK-INDIAN-MP

Indian-origin MP in race to replace Corbyn after Labour's "shattering" poll defeat London: Lisa Nandy, one of the Indian-origin MPs who was re-elected in Thursday's General Election amid a disastrous performance by her Labour Party, on Sunday confirmed plans to throw her hat in the ring to replace party leader Jeremy Corbyn. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 US-AFGHAN-TROOPS

US to announce 4,000-troop drawdown from Afghanistan: media Washington: The Trump administration will announce as early as this week plans to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, US media reported. (AFP)

FGN22 UK-LD CORBYN

UK opposition chief Corbyn 'sorry' for election wipeout London: Britain's main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn apologised Sunday for waging a disastrous campaign that handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson a mandate to take the UK out of the EU next month. (AFP)

FGN11 BANGLA-PAK-MINISTER

Many doubted Bangladesh future, it is now ahead of Pak on social, economic indices: Minister Dhaka: Pakistan doubted whether Bangladesh would sustain as an independent nation, but it is now well ahead on human, social and economic indices when compared with the country it was liberated from in 1971, a senior minister said here on Sunday. By Asim Kamal

FGN6 NEPAL-ACCIDENT

14 killed, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Nepal Kathmandu: A passenger bus veered off the road and fell some 100 metres along the Araniko Highway in Nepal's Sindhupalchok on Sunday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others.

FGN19 QUAKE-4THLD PHILIPPINES

Child killed as quake strikes southern Philippines Manila: A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, killing a child, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in an area still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

