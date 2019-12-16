Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty revises up Iran protest crackdown toll to 304

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:43 IST
Amnesty revises up Iran protest crackdown toll to 304
Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least 304 people were killed in Iran during a three-day crackdown against protests across the country in November, according to a new Amnesty International toll published Monday. The rights group had earlier estimated 208 deaths, including two youths aged 15 and 17.

Iran has dismissed such figures as "utter lies". Amnesty said it collected "harrowing testimony" suggesting that after authorities "massacred" protesters, they orchestrated a "wide-scale clampdown" to cover up the deaths.

"Iran's authorities are carrying out a vicious crackdown following the outbreak of nationwide protests on 15 November," the London-based rights watchdog said in a statement. "Thousands of protesters as well as journalists, human rights defenders and students" were arrested, Amnesty said, "to stop them from speaking out about Iran's ruthless repression".

The nationwide demonstrations were triggered by a shock fuel price hike. Authorities restored order within days, but so far have confirmed just five deaths, including four members of the security forces killed by "rioters". An official death toll, based on figures from the national forensic institute, is awaited.

"Independent sources" told Amnesty that a month after the unrest, "security forces are still carrying out raids across the country to arrest people in their homes and places of work." Adolescents as young as 15 have been "detained alongside adults", Amnesty said. With dozens held in "incommunicado detention" and others in "conditions amounting to enforced disappearance", some detention centers face "severe overcrowding", Amnesty claimed.

The organization called on Tehran to "urgently and unconditionally release all those who have been arbitrarily detained". It called on the international community to apply urgent pressure, without which "thousands will remain at risk of torture and other ill-treatment".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...

Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam

The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Central forces include the NDRF, BSF...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislat...

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019