7 people killed in Southern Philippines' earthquake

Mindanao [Philippines], Dec 16 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people were killed as a result of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Philippines' southern Mindanao Island on Sunday, local media reported citing the Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. The tremor was registered at 06:11 GMT 3 miles southeast of Magsaysay town. Previous reports indicated that a 6-year-old girl was killed due to the quake, while 37 people more were injured.

The Philstar Global newspaper reported that rescuers recovered six more bodies in the collapsed supermarket in Padada town on Monday, while rescue operations continued. At least 179 aftershocks were registered in Davao del Sur province in the first four hours after the quake. (Sputnik/ANI)

