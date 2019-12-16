Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain to attend its National Day

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on Monday to take part in the country's National Day celebrations as a Guest of Honour, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. During his maiden visit to the country after assuming office in August 2018, Khan will have a one-on-one meeting with the country's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as delegation talks with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, as per a statement released by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday.

The exchange of views during the delegation talks and one-on-one meetings would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues. Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the Pakistan Prime Minister.

