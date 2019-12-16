REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying he recognized her courage to govern the Asian financial hub in these "most difficult" times.

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS/ India citizenship law protests spread across campuses

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday as critics said the Hindu nationalist government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with the country's founding as a secular republic. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEMOCRATS Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected U.S. Senate trial of Trump

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former White House aides in a trial expected early next year on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA

U.S. envoy Biegun to N.Korea: 'We're here, you know how to reach us' SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, urged Pyongyang on Monday to return offers of talks, dismissing leader Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline while highlighting Washington's willingness to discuss "all issues of interest".

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S. top trade negotiator praises deal, China remains cautious WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator praised a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal which is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, while China remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement.

BOEING-737MAX-PRODUCTION/ Boeing board meets as company considers 737 MAX production changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co is considering whether to cut or halt production of its grounded 737 MAX after the Federal Aviation Administration said last week it would not approve the plane's return to service before 2020, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-KARINA/ French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

PARIS (Reuters) - Danish-born actress Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said on Sunday. ART-VATICAN/PRINTS

Vatican's "vampire" prints of rarely seen 20th century art on show VATICAN CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - They could be called the Vatican's vampire prints - works by masters such as Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch and Salvador Dali so delicate that they usually lie dormant for years in dark storage in its museums.

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/FURY

Fury splits with trainer two months before Wilder bout British boxer Tyson Fury has split with trainer Ben Davison and teamed up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill two months before his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW Backdrop of protest awaits rescheduled El Clasico

BARCELONA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Two months after Spain's biggest soccer match was postponed due to political unrest, Barcelona host Real Madrid on Wednesday in a La Liga fixture that could have a huge impact on the title race and will take place amid fresh protests. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NORTHKOREA-USA/MOON (PIX) (TV)

U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun meets South Korean president in Seoul U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PLAYERS (PIX)

FACTBOX-Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump The U.S. Senate expects to begin the trial of President Donald Trump in January if, as expected, the House of Representatives votes to impeach him this week.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-ELECTION (PIX)

January juggle: Senators in 2020 White House race to balance impeachment, campaigning With President Donald Trump's impeachment trial looming in January, the five Democratic senators running against him are weighing tele-townhalls, quick trips and candidate proxies to keep their White House bids going while they serve as jurors.

16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT EASTEUROPE-CITIES/ (PIX) (TV)

East European mayors form alliance to counter democratic backslide Mayors of capitals from Poland, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia form "alliance of free cities" amid rising authoritarianism and hold news conference at Central European University.

16 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CASE (EXPLAINER) (PIX)

EXPLAINER-The case for Trump's impeachment - and the case against it A story that explains the Democrats' case for removing Trump from office, as well as the Republican counter-argument.

16 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN-WALLSTREET

Wall Street banks court moderate Democrats to blunt Warren's hostility Wall Street bank lobbyists are seeking moderate Democratic allies in Congress to deprive Elizabeth Warren of votes and curb policies they consider hostile to their interests, according to more than a dozen lobbyists, consultants and campaign data.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/

South Sudan leaders to meet on formation of unity government The meeting between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is the latest effort to unravel a deadlock over forming a unity government. Last month, they agreed to give themselves 100 days beyond a Nov. 12 deadline to form the government.

16 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT JAPAN-MENSTRUATION/ (PIX) (TV)

"Little Miss Period" seeks to break menstruation taboo in Japan manga, movie "Little Miss Period" seeks to break menstruation taboo in a Japan manga and movie.

17 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT BRITAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

British lawmakers to elect a speaker British lawmakers (MPs) will meet to elect a speaker.

17 Dec CHRISTMAS-SEASON/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela Christmas lights draw dire fire amid electricity crisis Venezuela's government has come under fire for stringing up picturesque Christmas lights amid chronic blackouts, while others say the decorations provide cheer for a country in crisis and consume relatively little power.

17 Dec SOUTHKOREA-USA/ (TV)

S.Korea, U.S. to hold defence cost-sharing talks South Korea and the United States will hold a new round of talks on how much Seoul should pay for hosting 28,500 American troops.

17 Dec SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Preview - Backdrop of protest awaits rescheduled 'Clasico'

Two months after Spain's biggest match was postponed due to political unrest, Barcelona host Real Madrid on Wednesday in a La Liga fixture that could have a huge impact on the title race and either raise or cool tensions in the deeply divided nation. 16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League Round of 16 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Champions League round of 16. 16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Europa League Round of 32 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 32. 16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 17 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS LATVIA-GOVERNOR/PRESS (PIX)

Outgoing Latvian central bank governor Rimsevics holds final press conference The outgoing governor of Latvia's central bank Ilmars Rimsevics, accused of taking bribes and money laundering in a corruption trial, holds his final press conference before his term in office expires on 20 December.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/

Dutch central bank updates outlook for Dutch economy Dutch central bank updates its outlook for the Dutch economy, after forecasting in June that growth would fall to 1.5% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021 - down from from 1.6% this year.

16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives economic overview at a Community Conversation on Fiscal Responsibility, in Minnetonka, Minn.

16 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES

Minutes of the RBA's Dec meeting Minutes of the RBA's Dec meeting

17 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT EGYPT-SOLAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Egypt hopes giant solar plant will turbo charge investment Egypt is hoping that the world's largest solar power plant, recently completed in the southern desert, can help boost lagging foreign investment and anchor the country's renewable energy goals.

17 Dec INVIVO-AGRICULTURE/

InVivo gives annual results presentation French cooperative group InVivo presents 2018/19 results and strategy to 2030.

17 Dec ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR WARS/ (PIX) (TV) World premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood

Walt Disney Co holds the world premiere for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final installment in the story that began more than 40 years ago in a galaxy far, far away 16 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/SRI LANKA (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lankan charity becomes the heart of tsunami survivor turns this hometown from ashes to a model of prosperity Kushil Gunasekera in Sri Lanka survived the 2004 tsunami and he rose from the devastation to devote himself to a charity which has been helping the village which was badly hit by the disaster, improving education and developing infrastructure.

17 Dec

