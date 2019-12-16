Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany set to agree higher CO2 price for transport, heating

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:02 IST
Germany set to agree higher CO2 price for transport, heating
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's two houses of parliament are poised to more than double the starting price for carbon dioxide emissions from the transport and heating industries when the charge is introduced in 2021. German news agency DPA reported Monday that a deal was reached after overnight talks to get a package of measures for tackling climate change through parliament.

While Germany is part of an EU-wide carbon market for CO2 emissions from the energy sector and heavy industry, transport and heating are currently exempt from that trading system. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government had initially set the price for CO2 emissions from transport and heating fuels at 10 euros (USD 11.13) per ton, but the environmentalist Green party, which holds key votes in the upper house of parliament, demanded it is set higher.

Dpa reported that the charge will begin at 25 euros of CO2, a price that economists say would be more effective in getting people to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The revenue generated will be used to lower electricity prices, which are relatively high in Germany compared to the rest of Europe.

In return for the higher carbon price, long-distance commuters will get higher tax relief starting in 2024. The agreement, which also foresees lowering value-added tax on rail tickets next year, still needs to be agreed approved by both houses of parliament this week.

The upper house represents Germany's 16 state governments. Although the Greens are in opposition nationally, they are represented in several regional administrations. German government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on the agreement until it is published.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

Washington, Dec 17 AFP US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has ...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019