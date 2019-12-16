Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Argentine police arrest 4 gang members suspected in shooting death of British tourist

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Argentine authorities said on Monday they had identified the suspects in the killing of a British tourist who was shot and killed in an armed robbery attempt outside a luxury Buenos Aires hotel over the weekend. Police, meanwhile, arrested four members of the wider gang suspected of coordinating the crime.

Officials said they have identified and are working to arrest the gang members suspected in the shooting on Saturday, which killed one man and injured another in the luxurious tourist district known as Puerto Madero. The gang suspected in the attack is known for other targeted robberies in Buenos Aires, police said.

"It's not the first thing they have done here in the city of Buenos Aires. We already managed to identify the actors and we are working on their arrest," said Gabriel Berard of the Buenos Aires police in a news conference on Monday. The tourist, who a source with knowledge of the case confirmed as 50-year-old Matthew Gibbard of England, was targeted by the thieves for his high-end watch as he arrived at the capital's Ezeiza international airport on Saturday morning. He was traveling with his stepson, Stefan Zone, 28.

Men on motorbikes followed the vehicle they were traveling in, and attempted to rob them when it stopped outside the luxury Faena Hotel, police said. Gibbard and Zone were both shots. Some media reported there was a struggle with the suspects, citing CCTV images. Gibbard died from his injuries. The zone is recovering in the hospital, the source said.

Officials said the vehicles used in the attack had been identified by police. At least 18 searches had been carried out by police in the case since Saturday, officials said. Argentina's new President Alberto Fernandez addressed in the incident while speaking with a local radio station over the weekend, calling it "atrocious."

"It's something we can't tolerate," Fernandez said. Although fatal robbery attempts against tourists are rare in Buenos Aires, petty crime is common. In the last 12 months, a Swedish tourist was shot in the leg, which doctors had to amputate, in a robbery in the popular tourist neighborhood of San Telmo. Weeks later, a Canadian man was stabbed in a robbery attempt for his cell phone in the same area of the city.

