Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to 'Bangabandhu' on Bangladesh's 49th Victory Day

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tributes to the 'father of the nation,' also known as 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of 49th 'Victory Day' of the country that marks its liberation from Pakistan. The prime minister paid homage by placing a wreath on the portrait of her father in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi on Monday, local media reported.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of 'Bangabandhu'. The Victory Day marks the occasion when the country was liberated from Pakistani occupation after the nine-month-long 'Liberation War'.

The national flag was hoisted at all government and non-government buildings while the memorials are covered with flowers and the streets are crowded with processions of revellers. Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niyazi, the martial law administrator of the then East Pakistan, surrendered before Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, head of Indian forces and Mukti Bahini forces, on December 16, 1971. (ANI)

