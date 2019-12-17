Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani lawyer who fought for unlawfully held is abducted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:12 IST
Pakistani lawyer who fought for unlawfully held is abducted

Islamabad, Dec 17 (AP) A Pakistani lawyer known for pursuing cases of those unlawfully detained by the country's security agencies was abducted overnight from his home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, his son said on Tuesday. According to the son, several armed men in plainclothes knocked on the gate of the family's home on Monday night. When the family opened the door, the men barged in and snatched his father, Inamur Rehman, shoved him into a car and then sped away.

Rehman, a lawyer and a retired military officer, was never a threat to anyone, said the son, Husnain Inam. He refused to speculate on who was behind the abduction. "We are still in a state of shock," said Inam, adding that the family was too terrified to cry out for help during the abduction.

Inam, a college teacher, said he's formally reporting the abduction to the police. No government official could immediately be reached to comment. Rehman has been vocal critic of Pakistani security agencies and has also represented several people detained by the country's military-backed spy agency in recent years. He has previously reported being harassed by security agencies.

In 2012, he petitioned a court challenging the government's move to keep outgoing army chief Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in office for another three years. Last Tuesday, dozens rallied in the capital, Islamabad, marking the International Human Rights Day by urging the government to release hundreds of people who they say have been “forcibly disappeared” by security agencies in recent years.

The government has repeatedly denied the allegations. Although Pakistani law prohibits detentions without court approval, officials privately concede that intelligence agencies are holding an unspecified number of suspects. The officials say the detentions are because of ties to militant groups. (AP) ZH ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) demands Bedi's removal for attending Babri demolition re-enactment

The CPIM on Tuesday demanded that Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi be removed from her post for being a part of a function in which a re-enactment of the Babri mosque demolition was performed. After the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict in wh...

Opposition has no issues, Congress speaks language of nation's enemies: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the opposition does not have any issue and accused the Congress of speaking the language of the nations enemies. Today, the opposition is lacking any issue. The Congress is speaki...

Body of slain soldier to be handed over to family on Wednesday

The mortal remains of an army jawan, who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, would be taken to his hometown in Punjab on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said. The soldier, Rifleman...

Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

Riyadh, Dec 17 AFP Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion mark. The energy giant was listed on Tadawu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019