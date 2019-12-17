Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Artist at centre of Italian anti-racism row defends ape pictures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:32 IST
Soccer-Artist at centre of Italian anti-racism row defends ape pictures
Image Credit: Pixabay

Artist Simone Fugazzotto defended on Tuesday a widely criticized anti-racism campaign launched by Italy's Serie A soccer league which features his paintings of apes.

Racism has long plagued Italian soccer, with black players frequently targeted by insults at stadiums, and the media showing little sensitivity to the issue. "I am proud of what I have done because maybe for the first time ... we can really confront this problem," Fugazzotto told Reuters.

Looking to tackle the problem of racism head-on, Serie A has promoted a series of three paintings of chimpanzees by Fugazzotto beneath the slogan "No To Racism". The initiative has drawn a firestorm of criticism on social media, and major Serie A teams distanced themselves from the campaign, but Fugazzotto said he had been looking to challenge prejudices.

"I sought to turn around the words of racists. At the stadium they shout 'monkey', they throw bananas on the pitch and make monkey noises so I said ... I will turn around this monkey theme and I will say we are all monkeys," he said. The artwork first appeared on Italian TV and newspapers in the summer and drew no reaction, but there was a fierce kickback on Monday when it was presented at an event in Milan, with negative comments rapidly tearing through social media.

"I expected some controversy, but not like this," said Fugazzotto, describing the response as a "complete madhouse". Anti-racism group Fare described the use of chimpanzee images as a "sick joke" while leading Serie A clubs AS Roma and AC Milan condemned the campaign.

"We understand the League wants to tackle racism but we don't believe this is the right way to do it," Roma wrote on Twitter. Milan said they strongly disagreed with the decision to use monkeys. The two clubs this month denied access to their training centers to reporters from Italian daily Corriere Dello Sport after the newspaper splashed a frontpage headline "Black Friday" above a picture of two black players.

Milan-born Fugazzotto is famous in Italy for his images of apes. He has said he got the idea for the contested trio of paintings after Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racist insults during a match at Inter Milan last year. Fugazzotto said Serie A officials had been brave to embrace his work.

"Art in all the centuries has generated discussion and controversy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...

PSA supervisory board approves Fiat-Chrysler merger: source

Paris, Dec 17 AFP The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged fir...

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019