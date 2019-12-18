Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland mulls law to end 'nightmare' rules for changing gender

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:51 IST
Scotland mulls law to end 'nightmare' rules for changing gender
Image Credit: ANI

Scotland launched a consultation on Tuesday on reforms that would make it faster and easier for transgender people to change the sex on their birth certificates, and to do so from age 16.

The proposed law would abolish the requirement to provide medical and psychiatric evidence to a judicial panel when applying for a Gender Recognition Certificate, which legally allows trans people to change their gender from the age of 18. "The current process is viewed by many wishing to apply as demeaning, lengthy and stressful," Shirley-Anne Somerville, social security minister, said in a statement as the three-month consultation was announced.

"The proposals are intended to increase the rights of trans people and for them to feel respected for who they are – this is not at the expense of any other group." The new law would allow trans people to make the application after living for three months as the gender they identify with, rather than the current requirement of two years, followed by a three-month reflection period before the certificate was issued.

The issue has polarised debate from Britain to Australia, with some feminists arguing that men might pose as trans women to target women and girls in female toilets, changing rooms and rape shelters. About a dozen governments allow trans people to legally change their gender through self-ID laws, including Argentina, Colombia, Portugal, Ireland, and some U.S. states.

"The current process ... is a humiliating, offensive and expensive red-tape nightmare which requires (trans people) to submit intrusive psychiatric evidence to a faceless tribunal panel," said James Morton, manager of Scottish Trans Alliance. "The reasons trans people change the sex on their birth certificate are so that they no longer have the worry of being 'outed' by that last piece of paperwork not matching their other ID," he said in a statement.

Marion Calder, a member of the campaign group For women.scot, which beliefs "sex is immutable" and opposes trans women's use of female toilets and changing rooms, said the reform was unnecessary. "Children should be children - they should be able to identify as whatever they may be without a legal declaration," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"That's game over for the rest of their lives." When Scotland's government first consulted on the proposals in 2018, 60% of 15,500 respondents supported reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday. Hodges new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.The 25...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

FEATURE-Climate damage to Pakistan's cotton crop ripples through economy

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Mahboob Ahmad was so sure he would have a bumper crop of cotton last season that he was planning to finally fix the date of his eldest sons wedding.Then unusually heavy rains p...

NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019