France's CGT union says it caused power outages during pension protests

France's hard-left CGT union on Tuesday said it was responsible for a series of power outages in towns and cities across France that hit thousands of households and businesses during a day of nationwide protests against pension reform.

The CGT said in a statement the outages included power cuts at the central Bank of France, two neighborhoods in the city of Lyon, thousands of homes in Nantes and the port of Cherbourg.

Members of the CGT's power sector branch would meet from Wednesday to discuss further possible strike action, including over the Christmas period.

