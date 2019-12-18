Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese mob attacks cleric's office, burns Christmas tree

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:47 IST
Lebanese mob attacks cleric's office, burns Christmas tree
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

A mob in Lebanon attacked the office of a Sunni Muslim religious leader in the northern city of Tripoli, smashing in windows early Wednesday, Lebanon's official news agency and the military said. The assailants then moved to one of the city's main squares and set fire to the traditional Christmas tree.

The violence indicated that tensions that recently gripped the Lebanese capital, Beirut, fueled by an online video deemed offensive to the country's Shiite Muslims are spreading to Tripoli, the country's second-largest city. The city is predominantly Sunni. The military said a mob of men on motorcycles gathered outside the home of Sunni Mufti Sheik Malek al-Shaar and rioted, "used profanity" and smashed property. The mob then moved to the square and threw firebombs at the Christmas tree, setting it on fire. The military said it arrested four men and confiscated their motorcycles.

On Tuesday, anger boiled over in Beirut after the offensive video was widely circulated online. It showed a Sunni resident of Tripoli railing against the leaders of the country's two main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, and religious Shiite figures and using expletives. Their supporters descended on a protest camp in Beirut as security forces intervened to push them back, setting off hours of pitched street battles.

Angry assailants also attacked protest camps in the northern district Hermel and in the southern Sidon and Nabatiyeh on Tuesday. The violence threatened to plunge Lebanon further into chaos and ignite sectarian strife amid two months of anti-government protests and a spiraling financial crisis.

The daily An-Nahar said the assailants in Tripoli were angered because the Sunni mufti, al-Shaar, had called the powerful Shiite parliament speaker and head of Amal, Nabih Berri, to apologize for the video. Supporters of the militant Hezbollah group and its close ally, the Amal movement, have been intolerant of the protesters' criticism of their leaders and have tried for days, even before the video emerged, to attack the protest camps.

On Wednesday, security forces set up concrete barriers at entrances to Beirut's Riad Solh Square, the main protest site repeatedly attacked by supporters of the two groups. The anti-government protests, which erupted in mid-October, have spared no Lebanese politician, accusing the ruling elite of corruption and mismanagement, and calling for a government of independents. They have largely been peaceful, sparked by an intensifying economic crisis.

Berri, the parliament speaker, and outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri met on Tuesday and urged the Lebanese not to be "drawn toward strife" and adding that some parties they didn't name are working to incite violence in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...

UPDATE 2-Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE

UK shares more exposed to the domestic economy eased further on Wednesday, hurt by renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union. The FTSE 250 inched...

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019