Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia, Pakistan snub Malaysia's Muslim summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia, Pakistan snub Malaysia's Muslim summit
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leaders from many Islamic nations including Turkey and Iran gathered in Malaysia on Wednesday to tackle issues that have agitated Muslims worldwide, but the summit was snubbed by Saudi Arabia and its close ally Pakistan. At a welcome dinner, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the Kuala Lumpur Summit would aim to "do something" to improve the lives of Muslims and overcome Islamophobia.

"We need to find a way to address our shortcomings, our dependency on non-Muslims to protect ourselves against the enemies of Islam," said Mahathir, 94, the world's oldest head of government and one of its most outspoken. The four-day summit could also address mounting outrage over China's camps for Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang - a subject that will doubtless upset Beijing.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who along with Mahathir and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been a prime mover behind the summit, made a belated decision to skip the meeting. Some Pakistani officials, unnamed because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said Khan pulled out under pressure from Saudi Arabia, though local media reported his officials denied that was the reason for the absence of the world's second-most populous Muslim country from the meeting.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani, whose countries have tense relations with Saudi Arabia, were at the gathering in Kuala Lumpur. Saudi Arabia said the summit was the wrong forum for matters of importance to the world's 1.75 billion Muslims, though some analysts suspected the kingdom feared being diplomatically isolated by regional rivals Iran, Qatar, and Turkey.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported that on a call with Mahathir on Tuesday, Saudi King Salman reaffirmed that such issues should be discussed through the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). A Saudi source said the country declined to attend because the meeting was not being held under OIC auspices. The Saudi government's center for international communication did not respond to a request for comment.

"WEAKENING OF ISLAM," OIC Secretary-General Yousef al-Othaimeen told Sky News Arabia that it was against the interests of the Islamic community to convene meetings outside the aegis of the OIC.

He also said the Kuala Lumpur summit was splintering Islamic solidarity. "Any weakening of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a weakening of Islam and Muslims," he said. The absence of Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, whose king also hold the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, underlined divisions in the Muslim world.

"The issue is that you've got blocs," said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Middle East Institute in Singapore. "You've got a Saudi-UAE bloc, Turkey-Qatari bloc, and Pakistan in the middle trying to hedge their bets." Indonesia, with the world's largest Muslim population, was represented by Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin, a cleric overseeing the country's fight against radicalization and terrorism.

Defending the summit, Mahathir's office said there was no intention to create a "new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics". "In addition, the summit is not a platform to discuss religion or religious affairs but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah," it said in a statement, using the Arabic term for community.

Speaking to Reuters last week, Mahathir expressed frustration with the OIC's inability to forge a united front and act decisively. The Malaysian leader also raised the possibility that the alleged mistreatment of Muslim Uighurs in China's Xinjiang would be discussed in Kuala Lumpur. Beijing describes the camps where Uighur Muslims are being held as "vocational training centers", while critics say they are mass internment camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbo...

French retailers, hoteliers suffer as strikes drag on

French hotels, restaurants and stores are feeling the pain of a strike against pension reforms, which was causing transport chaos for the 14th day on Wednesday with Paris the worst hit, several trade bodies told Reuters. Since the start of ...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019