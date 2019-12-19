Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 02:27 IST
UPDATE 3-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and southern state-imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is intended to address the persecution of non-Muslim minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Those groups, many of whom have been languishing in India for years without rights, will now get an automatic path to Indian nationality if they came from these three countries before 2015.

India's Supreme Court turned down a plea on Wednesday to halt implementation of the law but said it would hold hearings next month on the sweeping measure, which critics have described as anti-Muslim. Protesters say the exclusion of Muslims betrays a deep-seated bias against the community, which makes up 14 percent of India's population, and that the law is the latest move in a series by the Hindu nationalist government to marginalize them.

With more demonstrations likely, authorities in the southern state of Karnataka have moved to ban large public gatherings in at least three major cities, a police official said. The restrictions will come into force on Thursday morning, including in the state capital Bengaluru where offices of dozens of multinational companies including Walmart Inc's Flipkart, Uber, Infosys, and Wipro, are based.

"People are using this opportunity to create problems and we want to keep Bengaluru peaceful," police officer Umesh Kumar told Reuters. Similar restrictions will also be imposed in Lucknow, capital of northern Uttar Pradesh state, to head off protests, a local official said.

At a news conference with his Indian counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington cares deeply about protecting religious rights everywhere, but gave a muted answer on the issue. "We honor Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside India on the issue," he said. Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar repeated the government's line that it was a measure designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities.

'SECOND-CLASS CITIZENS'

The new measure follows the revocation of the special status of India's Muslim-majority Kashmir region and a court ruling clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a mosque razed by Hindu zealots.

At a protest in front of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, which was stormed by police on Sunday night, leaving 200 students injured, 70-year old Fasiur Rehman accused Modi's administration of targeting Muslims. "This government wants to turn us into second-class citizens," he said, as several hundred protesters around him raised slogans, held up banners, and waved the Indian flag.

On Wednesday, police fired shots in the air in a Muslim-dominated part of Delhi to repel thousands of demonstrators throwing stones and glass bottles, demanding the law be withdrawn. In the northeastern state of Assam, which has seen some of the most violent protests against the CAA, thousands of people came out on the streets of several cities on Wednesday.

"We shall continue with our agitation till we get a favorable response from the Supreme Court," said Samujjal Bhattacharya of the All Assam Students' Union. In West Bengal state, where some protests have also turned violent, four people were injured in scuffles in the Uttar Dinajpur district after a procession against the CAA, local official Arvind Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019