Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Criminal or victim? Female drug mules trapped as 'legal zombies' in Brazil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 05:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 05:30 IST
FEATURE-Criminal or victim? Female drug mules trapped as 'legal zombies' in Brazil

Helena had been struggling to provide for her six-year-old son in Africa's island nation of Sao Tome and Principe when she was offered an opportunity: a job as a cook in Brazil. She arrived in February 2018 hoping for a new life, but was forced to swallow cocaine to smuggle to Africa, arrested at Brazil's busiest airport, Guarulhos International, and sentenced to five years in jail.

"I felt like everything was over for me," said 26-year-old Helena, who declined to give her real name for fear of repercussions, clutching her handbag containing a legal document stating she had been freed from jail to prevent her re-arrest. "You feel like the worst criminal in the world. 'What does garbage like you come here for? Why not stay in your own country?' they told me. I wanted to respond, but since they were police, I kept quiet," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

While modern-day slaves in Brazil usually raise cattle, harvest coffee and log timber, authorities see exploitation for drug trafficking as a growing problem with an influx of poor migrants from neighboring Venezuela and Bolivia. Women make up about half of some 300 drug mules arrested each year at Guarulhos International in Sao Paulo - Brazil's biggest city and financial center - according to police data.

Helena is one of the dozens of migrant women in Brazil that Instituto Terra, Trabalho e Cidadania (ITTC), a local charity, believe were unfairly jailed for drug-trafficking as they were human trafficking victims who were forced to commit the crime. It is a link that Brazil promised to study in its 2018 plan to combat human trafficking, after introducing tougher penalties for the crime in 2016.

The ITTC estimates that 12% of 365 drug-smuggling migrant women it has assisted since 2016 may be human trafficking victims, rather than criminals, who could be freed if they won an appeal. South Africa was the most common nationality of potential victims, followed by Venezuela and Bolivia.

The real numbers are probably higher, and likely to grow due to an uptick in vulnerable immigrants, according to the ITTC, which helps jailed women contact their families and connects them with shelters upon release. "As conditions in neighbouring countries worsen, for example in Venezuela ... the trend is for (human trafficking) to grow," said Carolina Vieira, a lawyer for ITTC, who helps women freed from jail get key legal documents like social security cards.

Brazilian sweatshops have long been a magnet for workers from poorer Latin American countries as higher salaries allow migrants to support families back home - and numbers have soared with Venezuela's political and economic crisis. COERCED

Some 5,000 people have been arrested for drug trafficking in Brazil's airports in the last 10 years, according to data obtained by O Globo newspaper via the Access to Information Law. Sentences generally range from five to 15 years in jail.

Dozens of women - like Helena - were coerced to smuggle drugs after being lured to Brazil with false job promises, only to be held in apartments on arrival, with their passports taken away, ITTC experts and public defenders said. Some women agreed to carry drugs after threats were made against them or their families, while others thought they were transporting sweets or shoes, only to find that the luggage they were given had drugs hidden in the lining, said ITTC's Vieira.

While human trafficking victims have the right to an acquittal if they are forced to commit a crime, legal experts said it can be hard to prove the element of coercion. "For a judge to understand that there has been human trafficking, they need a very clear cut case," said Nara Rivitti, a public defender who represents jailed migrant women.

"It's very hard to produce evidence (of human trafficking)." Amanda's story falls into this grey area. She originally agreed to smuggle drugs from her home country of South Africa to Brazil and back in 2013 in exchange for a passport.

She thought it was a one-time deal, so when she was ordered to do it again, she refused. Then she was kidnapped. "They took me to some other place, and all six of them raped me," said Amanda, who declined to give her real name.

"From that point on, I just continued with the whole thing. They told me this was nothing compared to what would happen to me if I got out." For two years, she transported drugs in her luggage or strapped to her body and boarded planes, driven on by threats against her family. But custom officials became suspicious as the number of stamps on her passport grew.

In 2015, she was caught at Guarulhos - and thanked the officer who arrested her. "I was really relieved," said Amanda, who was freed in 2018 after serving two years and eight months - just under half her sentence. Amanda fears she would be killed if she returned to South Africa and does odd jobs in Brazil.

Foreigners who are convicted should be deported after their release, but due to lack of government funds to pay for tickets, expulsions are rarely carried out, said Joao Chaves, a public defender who specializes in migration. The most common outcome is a life in limbo - they stay in Brazil without the legal right to do so, which limits their access to jobs, healthcare, and housing, he said.

"They become a 'legal zombie'," he said. "They have been legally expelled from the country, but are still here physically." Helena from Sao Tome and Principe was freed several months ago, after serving 17 months, and works as a waitress.

She cannot afford the 3,000 reais ($720) it would take to fly home, so she is hoping to be deported. Helena's family had no idea where she was for more than a year after her arrest until the ITTC called them with the news.

"I had vanished," she said, adding that her father died soon after she spoke to him - using another inmate's smuggled phone - from a stroke she believes was caused by the trauma. "I want to go back, see my son and my mother. I have never been apart from my family for this long."

($1 = 4.1637 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019