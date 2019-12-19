Left Menu
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers at US' Arlington National Cemetery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Wednesday (local times) visited Arlington National Cemetery and offered tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers at US' Arlington National Cemetery
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Arlington National Cemetery. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Wednesday (local time) visited US' Arlington National Cemetery and offered tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives. "Visited the @ArlingtonNatl and offered tributes to the fallen soldiers. I salute their exemplary courage," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Arlington National Cemetery is a United States military cemetery located in Arlington County, Virginia. It is America's largest military cemetery and serves as the final resting place for more than 400,000 veterans and their immediate family from the fronts of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as World Wars I and II, the Korean conflict, Vietnam, the Cold War, and America's Civil War. Singh is in the United States for 2+2 ministerial dialogue which held earlier in the day. Early in the day, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper hosted Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh for the dialogue in Washington.

The meeting between leaders focused on deepening bilateral strategic and defense cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The inaugural India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 in the presence of Pompeo and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The Dialogue was launched as a reflection of the shared commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to provide a positive, forward-looking vision for the India-US strategic partnership and to promote synergy in their diplomatic and security efforts.

