Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday. ON RUSSIAN DOPING SCANDAL

"On WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency's) and WADA's decision. I believe that it's not just unfair, it also goes against common sense." "Any punishment should be individual. If someone is guilty of something specific, then that is completely natural and just. But if the vast majority of our athletes are clean, how can they be sanctioned for the actions of anybody else?"

"If WADA does not have any claims against our national Olympic Committee, then our team should be allowed to participate under its own flag. Deal with specific people." "We are doing everything to make sure the Russian sport is clean."

UKRAINE PEACE TALKS "There is nothing other than the Minsk (peace) Agreements. I was of course concerned by (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy's statement... that they could be revised. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements starts, then the situation could enter a complete dead end."

"Direct dialogue on Donbas is needed. It is lacking." "It has been announced recently that some changes will be introduced, related to decentralization. Ok, fine. This is what, instead of the Minsk Agreements? Instead of the law about special status for Donbas? Can one imagine this? Yes. But it is written into the Minsk Agreements that if it relates to Donbas, it must be agreed with these regions. And there is no agreement. This is a cause for concern."

UKRAINE GAS TALKS "This is a very difficult, sensitive topic. We would like to solve this problem."

"We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine. That's despite the construction of infrastructure such as Nord Stream-1, Nord Stream-2, Turk Stream. We will preserve gas transit through Ukraine." "The question relates to the volumes of this transit and the time frame in which we can reach a deal."

"We have no desire to exacerbate the situation in the energy sector or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself." "We are interested in Ukraine receiving (gas) in a normal fashion. We want our consumers in Europe to be reassured that we have normal relations with our neighbours and that everything will go to plan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Police didn't fire at all : UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP, OP Singh on Thursday said that police didnt fire at all and hence there arises no question of anyone dying in police firing. The firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death o...

Art exhibit by 12-year-old "young Jackson Pollock" opens in New York

Cynics who view pricy abstract art and scoff a kid probably painted that are finally right.At just 12 years old, Xeo Chu is setting sales records with his colorful, abstract paintings, which are selling for more than 150,000 and are being c...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

Protests continue over citizenship law across Bengal as

Protests were held across West Bengal on Wednesday, even as political fracas over the citizenship law reached a new high with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee daring the Modi government to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the contentious i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019