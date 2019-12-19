Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boy, 6, thrown from UK gallery balcony, starting to speak again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:08 IST
Boy, 6, thrown from UK gallery balcony, starting to speak again
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A six-year-old boy who was left fighting for his life after being thrown from the viewing gallery of the Tate Modern art gallery has begun to speak for the first time, his family said on Thursday. The boy was visiting London from France when he was thrown 100 ft by a stranger in August, leaving him in intensive care with broken arms and legs and a fractured spine.

Jonty Bravery, 18, of Ealing, west London, later admitted a charge of attempted murder for the assault. In an update posted on his GoFundMe page, the boy's family said: "our little knight begins to speak! He pronounces one syllable after another, not all of them, and most of the time we have to guess what he means, but it's better and better."

Almost $190,000 has been raised by thousands of donors towards the boy's medical fees which have included two operations. His family also say that his physical abilities have begun to improve, despite still causing him pain. "He still has lots of splints but he is starting to move his four limbs now," they said.

His attacker, who has autism spectrum disorder, said in court he carried out the assault because he wanted to appear on the news. He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey court on Feb. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Robin Uthappa is quiet a utility player, says Zubin Bharucha

After Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals, the teams Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said that Uthappa is quiet a utility player in Indian Premier League IPL who bats brilliantly. He is a fantastic batsman, and can keep wickets also, ther...

Girl falls into hot sambar vessel in Telangana school, dies

A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telanganas Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday me...

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight: Official.

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight Official....

PM Modi addresses second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the National Committee of Gandhi150 commemorations. The meeting, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.Participants of the meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019