Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSB agent killed, attacker 'neutralized' in Moscow shootout

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 00:59 IST
FSB agent killed, attacker 'neutralized' in Moscow shootout
Representative image Image Credit:

An officer in Russia's FSB security service was killed and five people were wounded Thursday when a gunman opened fire near its central Moscow headquarters. The FSB, a successor to the KGB, said the lone attacker was "neutralized" after the attack outside its notorious headquarters on Lubyanka Square close to a busy shopping area in the heart of the Russian capital.

Footage shot by passers-by showed people running in panic while armed officers made their way towards the scene after the late evening incident, taking cover behind parked cars. "An unknown individual opened fire near building... there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralized," the FSB said.

It added later that "one FSB officer has died," and denied some reports of multiple gunmen, insisting there was only one attacker. AFP correspondents in the area, however, heard more gunfire in the area two hours later, as police cordons remained around the area.

Witness Andrei Molchanov told AFP at the scene he saw one body and had heard rounds of automatic weapons fire. Pavel, another witness who was in a cafe near the scene, said he heard solitary automatic gunfire and questioned why anybody would open fire near the heavily guarded FSB headquarters.

"They knew they faced inevitable destruction: it's the centre of Moscow... a person must be desperate for this to happen." The ominous grey building, known simply as the Lubyanka after the square where it is located, was the headquarters of the KGB in Soviet times with a fearsome reputation as the location for interrogating prisoners. Several videos shot from different vantage points showed armed men running out of an FSB reception office located close to the headquarters.

Footage posted on Telegram news channel Baza, shot in the square near the FSB headquarters, showed a man running and being apparently shot in the back after which he laid in the middle of the parking lot. Another video showed gunfire at the windows of the FSB headquarters.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe into the shooting and "attempt on life of a law enforcement employee", without giving the number of casualties. The health ministry told Russian agencies that five people were being treated for injuries due to the shooting, without specifying the nature of the injuries or whether the casualties were civilians.

The incident came on the eve of the Day of Security Service in Russia which is celebrated on December 20. President Vladimir Putin also Thursday gave a speech marking a concert for the Russian security workers' day, saying that at least 54-terror related crimes had been thwarted in Russia in 2019, including 33 attacks.

The Russian leader had earlier been in central Moscow for his annual marathon news conference with journalists that lasted almost four and a half hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free-agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

Abuja, Dec 20 AFP Nigerias anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the countrys biggest ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai. Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of atto...

People News Roundup: Adidas, Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection; R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019