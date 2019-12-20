Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Bar Council condemns DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), an apex body of country's lawyers, has condemned the statement by DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor in which he had criticised the detailed judgement in the high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to be against "humanity and religion".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:27 IST
Pakistan Bar Council condemns DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf
Pakistan DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), an apex body of country's lawyers, has condemned the statement by DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor in which he had criticized the detailed judgment in the high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to be against "humanity and religion". A statement by the PBC released on Thursday said that Ghafoor's statement was a clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions and thus amounts to contempt of the court.

"If there are some flaws in the judgment of Musharraf's case, in the opinion of DG, ISPR, then the law has provided procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision, or constitutional petition." For the first time in Pakistan's recent history, a special court, earlier this week, had handed a death sentence to a former military general in a high treason court.

In a press conference here on Thursday, the ISPR chief had said that the words used in the detailed verdict against Musharraf were beneath any civil discourse, while also adding that the anarchy and discord would not be allowed to take place in the country, as per a report by The News International. In its statement, the PBC said that the manner in which the judgment against Musharraf has been criticized by an official of the Army gave an impression that all the institutions in Pakistan are "subservient to the Armed Forces, to follow its dictation and there is no respect for any other forum including the judiciary."

It further said that the legal community in Pakistan is of the view that the attitude adopted by the Federal government, its ministers, law officers, and the Attorney-General confirms that the party in power has been installed by the Army and that its institution is on the 'driving seat'. 'We therefore strongly condemn and disapprove the insulting attitude of the Army officials, as well as the government functionaries towards the judiciary and the constitutional process of dispensation of justice," the statement concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Let’s give 'Endgame' their moment: James Cameron confident of 'Avatar 2' breaking records

James Cameron says Avengers Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film. In July, the superhero film became the worlds highest grossing movie...

NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National human Rights Commission visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Friday to inspect the library and conduct an inquiry into the police entry on the university premises, a varsity official said.According ...

UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey will be the British central banks next governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fi...

People must move forward in constructive and positive manner: VP Naidu

The Vice President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged people to place national interest at the center of their actions and not to indulge in violence.Addressing the gathering after releasing the book Turbulence and Triumph The Mod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019