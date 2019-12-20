Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Volkswagen takes one-two punch in Australia with fine, lawsuit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:22 IST
UPDATE 3-Volkswagen takes one-two punch in Australia with fine, lawsuit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen AG took two raps in Australia on Friday as a court slapped an A$125 million ($86 million) fine on the German carmaker as part of a global emissions cheating scandal and a regulator launched a civil lawsuit against a unit. The federal court fined Volkswagen a record sum for breaching Australian consumer law by making false representations about compliance with the country's diesel emissions standards. The fine exceeded the A$75 million the company said it had agreed to with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Volkswagen said it was undecided on whether to appeal the court decision and would make an announcement in the coming weeks. The penalty follows revelations that Volkswagen was using prohibited engine-control software to pass pollution tests. The company has already paid billions of dollars in legal costs around the world.

ACCC Chair Rod Sims told reporters on Friday that the fine imposed on Volkswagen was just a taste of what companies could expect in the future. The agency would use its new expanded powers to punish illegal activity with the largest fines possible and penalties of more than A$100 million would not be unusual, he said.

"Volkswagen AG firmly believes that the penalty of A$75 million agreed in principle with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to resolve the regulatory proceedings was a fair amount and is carefully reviewing the Court's reasons for deviating from that amount," a company spokesman said in an emailed statement. Separately, the country's corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), said it started civil penalty proceedings in a federal court against Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd for not making appropriate checks before giving out 49,380 loans to consumers.

ASIC said that the unit, which operates nationally to provide borrowers with consumer loans to purchase new and used cars, did not make required inquiries into borrowers' living expenses or if the loans were unsuitable for them. These instances of breaches in lending laws occurred between Dec. 20, 2013, and Dec. 15, 2016, ASIC said. The maximum penalty for one contravention equates to A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) in the period till July 31, 2015, and to A$1.8 million for contravention in the period after that, the watchdog said.

ASIC said proceedings will commence on a date to be determined by the court. A spokeswoman for the unit said it takes its compliance obligations seriously and that it was cooperating with ASIC. ($1 = 1.4512 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Transport Minister joins operations targeting overloaded vehicles

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has spoken out about overloaded vehicles that embark on cross-border travel overnight.This week, the Minister led a series of multidisciplinary law enforcement operations across the country.From Thursday ni...

BJP's BL Santhosh takes on Modi government critics, recasts organisational role

In less than six months of his appointment as the General Secretary Organisation of BJP, BL Santhosh is seen to have redefined the role of Sanghs points person in the party by going on the offensive against the critics of its policies. The...

Air Force School in Coimbatore bags honour

The Air Force School here has been adjudged as one of the two best Secondary Schools of the Indian Air Force. The coveted award brings out the desired importance and impetus attributed by the Air Force Administrative College AFAC towards t...

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS (AFP) RS RS

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake USGS AFP RS RS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019