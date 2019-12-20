Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India - witnesses
An earthquake shook buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and northern parts of India on Friday, said witnesses.
The epicentre and the magnitude of the earthquake was not immediately known.
The Indian subcontinent has suffered some of the largest earthquakes in the world in recent decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- Afghanistan