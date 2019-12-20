Left Menu
WEF’s report states Ethiopia highly improved gender gaps in varied areas

WEF’s report states Ethiopia highly improved gender gaps in varied areas
According to the 2020 World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report, Ethiopia is currently named as one of the most improved countries in the world.

The latest Global Gender Gap Report's of the World Economic Forum revealed that Ethiopia has significantly improved gender gaps in various areas. It benchmarked 153 countries on their progress towards gender parity in four areas – Educational Attainment, Political Empowerment, Economic Participation and Opportunity, and Health and Survival. The report further examined gender gap prospects in the professions of the future.

Even the report puts Ethiopia along with other four nations like Spain, Albania, Mexico and Mali that developed the status of women at the national level. "Even though it will take another 99.5 years to achieve global gender equality, the 2019 findings mean many of us will not see full gender parity in our lifetime, although it was an improvement on the 108 years to reach parity as cited in the 2018 index," the annual report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) stated.

"For now, many women in the region continue to face limitations of basic rights, including in divorce, inheritance, asset ownership, access to justice, and freedom of movement. In fact, there are still 72 countries where women are barred from opening bank accounts or obtaining credit. And in the last 50 years, 85 states have had no female leaders. Without representing one-half of the population in national and local politics, progress will be stymied in other areas pertinent to women and the quest for gender parity," the World Economic Forum revealed.

