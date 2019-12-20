Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive errors found in facial recognition tech: US study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:00 IST
Massive errors found in facial recognition tech: US study
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ mikemacmarketing

Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for non-whites, according to a US government study released Thursday that is likely to raise fresh doubts on the deployment of the artificial intelligence technology. The study of dozens of facial recognition algorithms showed "false positives" rates for Asians and African Americans as much as 100 times higher than for whites.

The researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a government research center, also found two algorithms assigned the wrong gender to black females almost 35 percent of the time. The study comes amid widespread deployment of facial recognition for law enforcement, airports, border security, banking, retailing, schools and for personal technology such as unlocking smartphones.

Some activists and researchers have claimed the potential for errors is too great and that mistakes could result in the jailing of innocent people, and that the technology could be used to create databases that may be hacked or inappropriately used. The NIST study found both "false positives," in which an individual is mistakenly identified, and "false negatives," where the algorithm fails to accurately match a face to a specific person in a database.

"A false negative might be merely an inconvenience -- you can't get into your phone, but the issue can usually be remediated by a second attempt," said lead researcher Patrick Grother. "But a false positive in a one-to-many search puts an incorrect match on a list of candidates that warrant further scrutiny." The study found US-developed face recognition systems had higher error rates for Asians, African Americans, and Native American groups, with the American Indian demographic showing the highest rates of false positives.

However, some algorithms developed in Asian countries produced similar accuracy rates for matching between Asian and Caucasian faces -- which the researchers said suggests these disparities can be corrected. "These results are an encouraging sign that more diverse training data may produce more equitable outcomes," Grother said.

Nonetheless, Jay Stanley of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has criticized the deployment of face recognition, said the new study shows the technology is not ready for wide deployment. "Even government scientists are now confirming that this surveillance technology is flawed and biased," Stanley said in a statement.

"One false match can lead to missed flights, lengthy interrogations, watchlist placements, tense police encounters, false arrests or worse. But the technology's flaws are only one concern. Face recognition technology -- accurate or not -- can enable undetectable, persistent, and suspicionless surveillance on an unprecedented scale."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler sells cast iron business to Brazil's Tupy

Rome, Dec 20 AP Fiat Chrysler said on Friday its has sold its cast iron automotive components business operated through its subsidiary Teksid to Brazils Tupy for 210 million euros USD 233 million. The sale includes Teksids cast iron product...

Manipur has earned Rs 468 crore under GST from April-October

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the revenue earnings of the state under Goods and Services Tax GST in this financial year till October was Rs 468 crore. Replying to a question of Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, the CM to...

Israel's Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it a dark day for truth and justice.The court has n...

UPDATE 2-France fines Google 150 mln euros for opaque ad platform rules

Frances competition watchdog on Friday fined Google 150 million euros 167 million for abusing its dominant market position by applying opaque and unpredictable rules on its Google Ads advertising platform. It is the first penalty imposed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019