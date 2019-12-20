Indian Embassy in Nepal inaugurates Vivekananda Cultural Centre

Some 500 people, including diplomats, academicians and artists, attended the inauguration of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre at the Indian Embassy here on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the centre equipped with a multi-purpose hall in the presence of Nepal's senior academician and Shatabdi Purush Satyamohan Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that Nepal and India are bound together by common cultural and social links. "Sanskirt language is the common treasure of Nepal and India," he said.

Some 500 people, including academicians, cultural experts, artists, diplomats and journalists attended the event. Puri also unveiled a life-size portrait of Vivekananda in the multipurpose hall created by famous artist Dadiv Douglas of Nepal.

On the occasion, 'guru-shishya parampara utsava' was also celebrated at the India House located in the embassy's open ground. A book titled "Sanskrit: the treasure of Nepal and India" was also released.

The book, published by Swami Vivakananda Cultural Centre, consists of working papers and research articles presented during the three-day Nepal-India International Sanskrit Conference held in Kathmandu earlier this year at the initiative of the Indian Embassy and Mahendra Sanskrit University of Nepal.

