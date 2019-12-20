Boeing's Starliner won't dock with ISS on schedule: NASA
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and won't achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said Friday.
"The spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control. This precluded @Space_Station rendezvous," said Bridenstine. It was not immediately clear if the docking could still occur later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jim Bridenstine
- Boeing
- Cape Canaveral
- Starliner
- NASA
- International Space Station
