Six killed in bus accident in China

Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped into an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday.

The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slope near 206 Hospital in Dongchang District at around 11 am local time, officials said.

All passengers have been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment, the state-run CGTN television network reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

