Ukraine says gas deal with Russia has option for 10-year extension

Ukraine's new five-year gas deal with Russia includes an option to extend it by a further 10 years, the Ukrainian energy minister said on Saturday.

Oleksiy Orzhel added said that under the new agreements with Russia reached on Friday, the gas transmission tariff would be increased compared to the existing contract expiring at the end of this year but he did not specify the amount.

