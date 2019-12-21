Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says French forces 'neutralise' over 30 jihadists in Mali op

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:26 IST
Macron says French forces 'neutralise' over 30 jihadists in Mali op
Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Emmanuel Macron said French forces had "neutralized" several dozen jihadists in Mali on Saturday, as he visited West Africa with a pledge to give new force to the battle against Islamist militants in the region. The operation in the flashpoint city of Mopti in central Mali came just weeks after 13 French soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash as they were hunting down jihadists in the troubled country.

Macron said in a speech to the French community in Ivory Coast that 33 "terrorists" had been "neutralized", a term a source close to the presidency said meant they had been killed. French soldiers also released two Malian gendarmes being held by jihadists, he said.

"This considerable success shows the commitment of our forces, the support that we bring to Mali, to the region, and to our own security," he said. "We have had losses, we also have victories this morning thanks to the commitment of our soldiers and Operation Barkhane," he said, referring to France's military operation against Islamist militants in the Sahel.

Last month's crash was the biggest single-day loss for the French military in nearly four decades and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of France's 4,500-member operation. Macron arrived in Ivory Coast on Friday to celebrate Christmas with French troops but the jihadist insurgency in the region is a top item on Macron's agenda during his 48-hour stay in the region.

Away from weeks of protest strikes gripping France, Macron's personal chef traveled with him to cook dinner for around 1,000 troops at the military base in Port-Bouet, near Abidjan's airport. "I hope we can give new depth, new commitments, a new force to this operation and win a fight that is key to the stability and security of the Sahel," the French leader told the troops.

"We will keep up the fight against jihadist terrorists. We will continue to do so with our African partners and with our European and international partners," he said. "Because if we let the threat flourish, it will impact us too." Despite the French troop presence and a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in Mali, the conflict that erupted in 2012 has engulfed the center of the country and spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. The leaders of five Sahel nations are due to attend a summit in Paris on January 13, when Macron said they would clarify the "political and strategic framework" of the operation against the militants.

On Sunday, Macron will pay a flying visit for talks with President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, where jihadist attacks are frequent. Macron spent Christmas in 2017 with troops deployed to Niger and went last year to Chad.

In Abidjan, he said he wanted to build a new relationship between France and Ivory Coast, in particular helping youth and developing the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...

Study reveals Medicaid managed care impacts obstetrical care, birth outcomes

A new study shows that among a set of disadvantaged women, Medicaid health care program that assists low-income families managed care reduces the womens access to high-quality hospital services during pregnancy and delivery and was associat...

Anti-CAA stir:Police reaches out to people in several areas as part of confidence-building measure

As the city witnessed a number of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the recent days, the Delhi Police on Saturday launched an exercise to reach out to more people in several areas as part of its confidence-building mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019