Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m GMT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:33 IST
NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

CHINA-JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA/ North Korea threat looms as China, Japan, South Korea leaders meet

BEIJING (Reuters) - The spectre of new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with growing risks North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-PELOSI/ Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG/

Democrat Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three battleground states WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. president, on Saturday opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, three battleground states crucial in next year's election.

BUSINESS SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING/

'Not for the faint of heart:' Critical landing test ahead for Boeing Starliner (Reuters) - The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed in its mission to reach the International Space Station was due to barrel down to the Earth's surface early on Sunday with the daunting task of landing safely.

GLOBAL-MARKETS-2019-GRAPHIC/ The best year financial markets have ever had?

LONDON (Reuters) - For all the angst about trade wars, geopolitics and a sputtering and overly indebted global economy, 2019 might just be the best year investors have ever had. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE/ 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/ Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills and win their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title after the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South crown in NFL games with playoff implications on Saturday. GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

'Stoked' Scott ends win drought at Australian PGA Championship MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Home favourite Adam Scott ended a victory drought of nearly four years on Sunday when he eased to a two-stroke win at the Australian PGA Championship.

UPCOMING SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING-RETURN (PIX) (TV) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns back to Earth

Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule Starliner returns to Earth after failing to reach the orbit of the International Space Station after launch on Friday. 22 Dec 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CROATIA-ELECTION/RESULT (TV)

Result and reactions after first round of Croatia's presidential election Result and reactions after first round of Croatia's presidential election, with the election going to a second round in the new year if no candidate wins outright. Incumbent president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is running for a second term, challenged by former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic and independent Miroslav Skoro.

22 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/FERTILITY (PIX)

Unmarried Chinese woman fights for right to freeze her eggs Teresa Xu is bringing the first case of its kind in China to fight for her right to freeze her eggs as a single woman. Chinese law requires a woman to be married to undergo any kind of fertility treatment.

23 Dec BOSNIA-GOVERNMENT/

Bosnia to form new national government after delay of more than a year Bosnia's lawmakers expected to approve a new national government proposed by newly-chosen Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb economist, more than a year after general election. The formation of the government is expected to unlock reforms and EU and IMF funds that have been blocked.

23 Dec ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/THAILAND-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV) Elephants give out Christmas gifts to students in Thai school

A troupe of five elephants donned Santa hats and costumes visit students in a school in Thailand's historical city of Ayutthaya to spread love and joy ahead of Christmas. 23 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

COLORADO-SURVIVALCAMPS/ Survival camp caters to new fear: America's political unrest Aiming an AR-15 rifle across a Colorado valley dotted with antelope and cattle, Drew Miller explains how members of his new survival ranch would ride out an apocalypse.

23 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ECONOMY/RISK Mexico seen at least risky level since 2014, even as economy sputters

Low inflation, tight public spending and refinancing of vast debt held by loss-making state oil giant Pemex have helped put a shine on Mexico's so-called risk profile, which improved to its "safest" level in five years this month. 23 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim IFFCO lays foundation stone for organic food processing unit

Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd SIIFCO on Sunday laid the foundation stone for its organic food processing unit in the state which will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Sikkim IFFCO Organics is a joint venture JV between IFFCO Indian Farmers Fe...

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

The baby powder of Johnson Johnson is not responsible for a Missouri womans cancer, a jury in the US has decided in the companys latest win in a litigation case over its famous product. The litigation case Forrest in St Louis, Missouri in ...

Rare wild life species seized at Chennai airport

Rare wild life species like kangaroo rats and red squirrel that were allegedly smuggled into the country from Thailand were seized at the airport here on Sunday and one person detained in this connection. The customs department officials o...

Many Indian-origin post office managers hit by stealing scandal in UK

Hundreds of sub-postmasters, many of them of Indian-origin, were hit by a faulty IT system that accused them of stealing funds from the UKs Post Office. Earlier this week, Justice High Fraser at the UK High Court approved a 57.8-million pou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019