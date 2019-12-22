US Domestic News Summary: U.S. Steel delivers unwelcome Christmas surprise to Michigan town

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Steel delivers unwelcome Christmas surprise to Michigan town

The mayor of a Michigan steel town was attending his grandchildren's Christmas play Thursday evening when he got an unwelcome voicemail from an official of the town's top employer: United States Steel Corp. U.S. Steel was about to send out a press release announcing layoffs for 1,545 workers and the idling of a significant portion of operations at the Great Lakes Works facility, according to the voicemail received by Michael Bowdler, mayor of River Rouge, a city of 7,500 that sits on the Detroit River roughly 10 miles south of Detroit. After fiery debate, Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls return to the campaign trail

The Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls headed back to the campaign trail on Friday after a debate that featured attacks on rising contender Pete Buttigieg's lack of political experience and fundraising from wealthy donors. With the first contest in the state-by-state battle for the party's nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election less than seven weeks away in Iowa, the candidates are running out of time to make a move in a Democratic race that opinion polls indicate is up for grabs. U.S. government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in the case of a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer. The government said in a friend of the court brief filed on Friday that glyphosate, the weed killer's active ingredient, is not a carcinogen and as a result a warning on the label was not required as California state law demands. Exclusive: Pentagon to stockpile rare earth magnets for missiles, fighter jets

The U.S. military plans to stockpile rare earth magnets used in Javelin missiles and F-35 fighter jets, according to a government document seen by Reuters, a step that critics say does little to help create a domestic industry to build specialized magnets now made almost exclusively in Asia. The Pentagon is seeking proposals to cache a rotating six-month supply of neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets, a type of rare earth magnet essential to weapons manufacturing, according to the document, detailing the latest attempt to weaken China's control over the rare earths sector. U.S. lawmakers gift-wrap an impeachment impasse ahead of holiday break

U.S. lawmakers who control the fate of President Donald Trump left Washington for a holiday break on Friday with no agreement over how they will handle the Senate trial to consider his impeachment charges in January. Trump stands little chance of being convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, which is due to take up the two impeachment charges that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed in a historic vote on Wednesday. Exclusive: White House expected to nominate SEC lawyer for Democratic commissioner seat - sources

The White House is expected to nominate Caroline Crenshaw, a Democratic attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to fill an SEC seat being vacated next year by Democratic Commissioner Robert Jackson, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Crenshaw currently works as an attorney in Jackson's office. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has sent Crenshaw's name to the White House as a nominee for the post, the sources said. 'Not for the faint of heart:' Critical landing test ahead for Boeing Starliner

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed in its mission to reach the International Space Station was due to barrel down to the Earth's surface early on Sunday with the daunting task of landing safely. Boeing and NASA officials said they still do not understand why software caused the unmanned craft to miss the orbit required to rendezvous with the space station following its successful launch on Friday. PG&E creditors offer California wildfire victims $13.5 billion in cash upfront

PG&E Corp's creditors have sweetened their offer to California wildfire victims, saying they are now prepared to pay $13.5 billion in cash upfront, according to a letter sent on Friday to state governor Gavin Newsom. Current terms of the settlement deal, approved by a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday, call for half of the settlement to be financed with stock in a newly reorganized PG&E. Democrat Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three battleground states

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. president, on Saturday opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, three battleground states crucial in next year's election. The campaign of the former New York mayor said in a statement that it was also funding digital advertisements against Republican President Donald Trump and would be registering voters in the three swing states. Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown: White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One. Trump signed the package on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week, and his signature was needed before midnight to avert a shutdown.

