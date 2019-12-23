U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S.military

A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement. It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.

More than a dozen foreign force members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019. About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counter-terrorism operations against Islamist militant groups.

