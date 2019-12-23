U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S.military
A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement. It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.
More than a dozen foreign force members have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019. About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counter-terrorism operations against Islamist militant groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- NATO