World News Roundup: Scuffles in Paris protests; Christmas protests in Hong Kong and more

Scuffles break out as protesters invade Paris' Gare de Lyon station

Protesters scuffled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday as a nationwide strike against plans by French President Emmanuel Macron to change the country's pension system dragged on into the 19th day. French TV station BFM showed footage of riot police tangling with around 30 protesters at the Gare de Lyon, one of the French capital's busiest stations and often used for travel to ski resorts in the Alps.

Protesters rally near Hong Kong harbor, more demos planned over Christmas

More than 1,000 protesters, many in surgical masks and balaclavas, filled a harborside plaza near Hong Kong's financial district late on Monday to demand full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality. As Hong Kong gears up for Christmas celebrations, the protesters plan wildcat gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally on Tuesday evening.

China's Xi to meet Japan, South Korea leaders as North Korea tensions rise

The leaders of Japan and South Korea will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, amid heightened concern North Korea may be about to return to confrontation with Washington. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet Xi separately before going to the southwestern city of Chengdu for a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Turkish aid group says 120,000 fleeing attacks in Syria's Idlib

The number of Syrians fleeing attacks in the country's northwestern Idlib province and heading toward Turkey has reached 120,000, a Turkish aid group said on Monday, adding it was setting up a camp for some of those uprooted. Syrian and Russian forces have recently intensified their bombardment of targets in Idlib, which Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to recapture, prompting a wave of refugees toward Turkey.

Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case

Hundreds of people joined a protest on Monday against Myanmar's police after the force broke the law by revealing the name of the child victim of a high profile rape case following the acquittal of a suspect. The case of the three-year-old girl - known to the public by the nickname 'Victoria' - has become a focus for accusations of police misconduct in Myanmar, where the force remains under the control of the army under a transition to democracy.

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year. Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the trial verdict, said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty. None of the defendants' names was immediately released.

UK widens fast-track visa plan for scientists as Brexit nears

Britain said on Monday it would increase the number of scientists and researchers eligible for fast-track visas, part of the government's plans to attract more elite researchers after Brexit. The number of eligible fellowships that offer an accelerated endorsement for visas will rise to more than 120 from 62, the interior ministry said.

India's Modi contradicts key aide over citizenship register as he tries to douse protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contradicted his closest lieutenant over plans for a nationwide register as he tried to defuse protests against a citizenship law in which at least 21 people have been killed. Modi's Hindu-nationalist government says the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which became law on Dec. 11, is needed to give persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled to India before 2015 a pathway to citizenship.

Afghan election runoff likely amid thousands of complaints: officials

Afghanistan's Electoral Complaints Commission said on Monday the election might go to a second-round as it begins reviewing thousands of complaints a day after the preliminary result handed incumbent president Ashraf Ghani a narrow victory. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced on Sunday a much delayed preliminary result of the Sept. 28 presidential vote which was marred by allegations of massive fraud, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks, and irregularities.

After Ethiopia crash, victims' relatives say they were hounded by U.S. law firms

Days after the March 10 crash of a Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing jet that killed all 157 people on board, strangers began calling or visiting bereaved families, saying they represented U.S. law firms. They showed up uninvited at memorials and at homes full of weeping relatives. They cold-called. They left brochures. In one case a grieving husband was offered money for an appointment. One woman offered to counsel and another said she was creating an emotional support group, without disclosing they were working for lawyers.

