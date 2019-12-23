Global Gender Summit: Gender-sensitive action to reduce climate change’s effects on women

The Global Gender Summit 2019 took place last month in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. The African entrepreneurs who were present at the Summit summoned the financial institutions to grant them loans at reduced rates to finance their projects.

Experts on energy issues pleaded for gender parity in energy-related sectors with an objective to effectively fight climate change. They believe that gender-sensitive climate action can assist in reducing women's vulnerability to climate change.

Panellists discussed on issues (hosted by the Rwandan government and the African Development Bank) including livelihood diversification, gender and social risk management, and institutional strengthening at a session titled 'Gender responsive climate action: experience from the CIF'. The Senior Social Development Specialist at the World Bank, Anne Kuriakose moderated the panel.

At the Global Gender Summit 2019, the panellists shared best practices from the public and private sectors and different geographical areas, including Africa and Asia. Jackie Siles, gender and climate change expert at the International Union for Conservation of Nature, presented the African Development Bank/CIF Inclusive Climate Action Initiative, and two assessments of gender integration, conducted on projects in Morocco and Ghana. The projects provided critical lessons on how to create gender-responsive projects, Siles said.

The DG of the Ministry of Environment in Rwanda, Juliet Kabera emphasized the requirement for gender equality to attain sustainable development. Rwanda had developed coherent gender equality policies. "We are committed to uncovering the professional potential of both women and men in environment and climate change," Kabera cited.

