BRIEF-Geico’S Roberts To Retire At The End Of 2020, To Be Succeeded By Todd Combs Of Berkshire Hathaway

GEICO: * GEICO’S ROBERTS TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2020, TO BE SUCCEEDED BY TODD COMBS OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

* GEICO - BILL ROBERTS WILL BECOME VICE CHAIRMAN OF GEICO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2020 * GEICO - IN ADDITION TO BECOMING CO'S CEO, COMBS WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE $14 BILLION OF INVESTMENTS FOR BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

* GEICO - TODD COMBS WILL ASSUME HIS POSITION AS GEICO'S CEO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

