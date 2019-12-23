US asks its citizens to 'exercise caution' while travelling to Uttar Pradesh in view of CAA protests

The United States on Monday issued a travel advisory, asking its citizens to 'exercise caution' while travelling to Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Washington DC also urged its citizens to monitor local media for the news concerning demonstrations and their locations, and avoid the areas impacted by protests.

In a statement, US embassy here also listed out precautions for its citizens visiting the areas battered with protests. "Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Review your personal security plans. Notify friends and family of your safety. Follow the instructions of local authorities," said the embassy.

"US citizens should exercise caution in light of continued protests and demonstrations, which are continuing in many parts of India. While demonstrations in the National Capital Region have been relatively peaceful over the past few days, US citizens should continue to monitor local media for news concerning demonstrations and their locations, and avoid those areas," the statement reads. "Embassy personnel should exercise caution if travelling to Uttar Pradesh, where violent demonstrations continue. Agra, including areas around the Taj Mahal, is an exception and has been calm so far," the statement adds.

So far over 20 people have been killed in the protests erupted following the passage of CAA from the Parliament. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month and became law following the assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. According to an official notification, the Act will not apply to the "tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under 'The Inner Line' notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873." (ANI)

