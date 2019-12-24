Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

While the North American Aerospace Defense Command stays alert for any signs of a North Korea missile launch – what officials in Pyongyang have described as a “Christmas gift” – it is also tracking the legendary figure who delivers presents to children across the world, the command said on Monday.

CHINA-JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA-DIALOGUE/ South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday following a summit between the three countries in China. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded. USA-TRUMP-RELIGION/

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of 'unconditional loyalty' WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his “misuses of power” and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.

BUSINESS BOEING-737-MAX-CEO/

Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis (Reuters) - Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.

TESLA-CHINA-LOAN-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Tesla to take new $1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory - sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and a group of China banks have agreed a new 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), five-year loan facility for the automaker’s Shanghai car plant, three sources familiar with the matter said, part of which will be used to roll over an existing loan. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-DECADE-IN-REVIEW/ The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

(Reuters) - In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments. SPORTS

STUBHUB-TICKETS/ Stalwart Super Bowl, ascendant Tiger top priciest sports moments of 2019

(Reuters) - Football fans hoping to see a pair of Super Bowl tickets under the tree this week will need to be on the top of Santa’s nice list, with the NFL’s championship game once again topping the ranking for most expensive U.S. sporting event of the year. FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

NFL moves start time of games with playoff implications The NFL shuffled several game times for Week 17, with contests impacting either playoff berths or seeding now being played in the same time window.

UPCOMING CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/GEZI Turkish court holds hearing in trial of 16 activists accused over Gezi protests

Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 co-defendants face a fresh hearing in a trial, criticised by Western countries, in which they are accused of trying to overthrow the government by orchestrating nationwide protests six years ago. 24 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUSSIA-USA/WHELAN (PIX) (TV)

Russian court to rule on extending detention of ex-U.S. marine accused by Moscow of spying Russian court considers appeal to extend detention for Ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan held for spying.

24 Dec 07:30 ET, 12:30 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting, Syria and Libya likely to be in focus Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, with part of the focus expected to be on the situations in Syria and Libya. Erdogan's spokesman will hold a news conference afterwards.

24 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday. 24 Dec 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Priyadarshan back with 'Hungama' sequel starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty

Director Priyadarshan and producer Ratan Jain on Tuesday announced the release date of the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pra...

Seahawks officially bring back RBs Lynch, Turbin

Beast Mode and Turbo are returning to Seattles backfield as the Seahawks attempt to salvage what has turned into an injury-ravaged playoff push with a backfield tandem blast from the franchises past. Marshawn Lynch passed his physical Monda...

Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets on Tuesday in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL. Chasing 148, the Hurricanes got off to a steady start as openers DArcy Short and Simon Milenko scored 25 runs inside four overs. ...

JNU evicted two of the six suspended students from hostels

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has evicted two of the six academically suspended students from the hostels. The students were academically suspended by the JNU administration after they allegedly heckled the Vice Chancellor and created ruc...
