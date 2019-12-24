Jaishankar holds talks with Oman's top leadership, discusses defence, maritime ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Oman's top leadership and discussed measures to further expand defense, security and maritime ties between the two countries. Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit, held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud, Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi and Defence Minister Sayyid Badr bin Saud.

Jaishankar tweeted that he had a "fruitful" discussion with the Omani defense minister during which the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further expand "robust" defense, security and maritime ties. He said that India and Oman are "trusted partners in an evolving world" and are taking forward the strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is visiting Oman at the invitation of his Omani counterpart. It is Jaishankar's first visit to Oman after the second term of the Modi government began in May.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat The External Affairs Ministry in a statement ahead of the visit had said that Jaishankar's visit is in pursuit of India's objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region.

"It will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues and will advance India's growing engagement with Oman and the region," the statement said.

