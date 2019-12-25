Attack on Burkina Faso base kills seven soldiers, 80 militants: army

Ouagadougou A militant attack on an army base in northern Burkina Faso has killed seven soldiers and 80 jihadists, the armed forces said on Tuesday, in the latest assault since jihadist violence began in 2015.

The attack on the base in Arbinda involved more than 100 militants on motorbikes and lasted several hours, the army chief of staff said in a statement.

The Islamist militant insurgency spilt over from Mali and guerilla attacks, suicide bombings and landmines have killed hundreds.

