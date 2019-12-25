Left Menu
Sri Lankan Cardinal calls for moderate Christmas celebrations

  PTI
  • |
  Colombo
  • |
  Updated: 25-12-2019 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 12:40 IST
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of the local Catholic church, on Wednesday called for Christmas to be celebrated in a moderate way in memory of the victims of the devastating Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people in April. A string of suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday on April 21, killing 258 people, including Indians and shattering a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

"Christmas is indeed a happy occasion. But it will be in good order if celebrated in a moderate way," Ranjith said in a statement. Ranjith chose the bomb devastated Katuwapitiya church in the western coastal area of Negombo for the mid night mass,

During the mass, he blessed the victims of the attack and the survivors who still suffer with severe injuries. The security forces were placed on alert near churches.

"The tri forces and the police have taken measures to beef up security under a special plan in view of the festive season," the defense ministry said in a statement.

