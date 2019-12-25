Left Menu
Development News Edition

Year after his death, Indian-origin police officer's legacy lives on in California

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 16:28 IST
Year after his death, Indian-origin police officer's legacy lives on in California
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Corporal Ronil Singh may have been killed while conducting a traffic stop in California about a year go, but his colossal legacy lives on as the family, friends and community members of the Indian-origin police officer gear up to commemorate and celebrate his life by organizing a slew of events on Thursday. Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department, was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman during a traffic stop in Newman city on December 26 last year.

Blue ribbons and bows fastened to trees, posts and fences and blue flags hanging in the windows, or fluttering outside businesses and offices are some of the ubiquitous reminders of Singh that can be seen in this city of more than 11,000 people in southern Stanislaus County. The Newman Police Department has felt Singh's loss deeply, the department's clerk Elaine Collison said, adding that Singh was one of the very best, both personally and professionally.

"After he passed away, I realized everybody felt the same way. It wasn't just me," she was quoted as saying by the California-based newspaper The Modesto Bee on Tuesday. Singh's death "makes you think of thanking them (community) more often. They're in harm's way at any given time," said Randy Fillpot, superintendent of the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District.

Officer Marcus Freeman, who was Singh's first field trainee, said all the hiring in the world will not ever really replace his mentor. Freeman said he was mentally preparing himself for the candlelight vigil to be held on Thursday.

The vigil will begin at the downtown plaza across from the West Side Theatre. "There's going to be a lot of emotions from us (NPD personnel) and our minds are going to be about the family and, of course, missing Ron. When we get out to Merced and Eucalyptus, it's just going to bring back everything from that night. I mean, it's still clear as day in my head," he said.

The candlelight vigil will be followed by a balloon release at the downtown plaza. It will be followed by a walking vigil to Merced Street at Eucalyptus Avenue. On the south side of Merced Street at Eucalyptus is a memorial of flowers, blue-line flags of different sizes and a cross made from plastic pipes. Across the street, residents Rodolfo and Julia Haro have added blue accents to the wall in front of their homes.

The couple got to know Singh when the officer helped Julia's husband after a traffic collision. Painting the wall is their lasting way of honoring Singh and thanking the police for the help and protection they provide the community, she said.

A flagpole has gone up that on Thursday will be dedicated to Singh, Freeman said. One of the blue flags also flies outside the home that Singh shared with his wife, Anamika and their son Arnav, who was just 5 months old when his father was killed, the report said.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza is accused of shooting Singh. A preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for Mendoza to stand trial has been postponed until March 10, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 metres champion and she won gold at this years world championships in Doha.The 3...

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP Mangaluru, Dec 25 PTI The violent incidents during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru on December 19 was part of a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition parties...

Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints

Eds Adding details, incorporating related series Vatican City, Dec 25 AFP Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the worlds hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging...

Iran warplane crashes near dormant volcano: state media

Tehran, Dec 25 AFP An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported. State news agency IRNA said the jet went down at 900 am 0530 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019